Grammy Nominated Jamaican Maestro Joins Caribbean American Inauguration Tribute For Kamala Harris

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 13, 2021: Jamaica’s world-renowned, Grammy-nominated international musician, Dr. Monty Alexander, has joined the line-up of top Caribbean artists, who will celebrate the historic election of the US’ Black, Caribbean American Vice-President-elect, Kamala Harris.

The Kingston-born, ‘Wareika Hill RastaMonk Vibrations’ artist joins the Caribbean Inauguration celebration, the brainchild of Caribbean immigrant Felicia J. Persaud, the CEO and founder of Invest Caribbean, the global private sector, investment agency of the Caribbean, and the Caribbean American Action Network, (CAAN), a collective of Caribbean American and Caribbean organizations.

Alexander will perform a special rendition from Jamaican reggae great, Robert ‘Nesta’ Marley.

The live, virtual, Caribbean inauguration party is being presented under the theme: “Celebrating #CaribbeanAmericanKamala.”

HOSTS

It will be hosted by the first Black woman in a James Bond movie, Trina Parks, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents and Soca Star Kirk Brown.

Also set to perform will be Jamaican dancehall star Flourgon; Barbados’ own Soca King, Edwin Yearwood of ‘All Aboard’ fame; Jamaica’s famous Fab Five Band, Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers, of ‘Can’t Even Walk;’ Antigua & Barbuda’s Soca Diva Claudette Peters; as well as rising stars, Toni Norville and Brown of Barbados; Jamaica’s Janine Jkuhl of ‘Sway’ fame; Owen Dalhouse who recently released ‘Heal the Soul of America;’ as well as Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto, along with St. Vincent and the Grenadines Frankie McIntosh; Maxie Gouevia and Rashid Thorpe.

SPEAKERS

The star-studded Caribbean event will be live streamed by One Caribbean Television on its Facebook page and is set to feature remarks from Caribbean-born US Congressman Adriano Espaillat of NY; Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Sir Hilary Beckles; Chair of the CARICOM Consular Corps of New York, Counsel General of Barbados to NY, O. St. E. Mackie Holder; Guyanese-born Dr. Michelle Chester the corporate director Employee Health Services at Northwell Health, who administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in the US and Jamaican-born nurse, Sandra Lindsay, who became one of the most famous nurses in the United States after receiving the COVID-19 shot in the US, and several Caribbean Diaspora leaders, including Persaud; President of ICN and CAAN co-founder, Dr. Sheila Newton Moses; Caribbean Immigrant Services founder, Irwine Clare, Sr., O.D.; Global Village Book Publishing LLC’s Aubry Padmore; Coalition for the Preservation of Reggae Music’s Carlyle McKetty and Esther Austin of Esther Austin Global.

The Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris, is expected to close the event with a message of her own to the Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean people globally.

GLOBAL LIVE STREAM

The live stream will kick-off at 7 p.m. EST on January 17, 2021 on the Facebook platform of One Caribbean Television, (OCTV) at facebook.com/onecaribbeantelevision, as well as on the social media platforms of News Americas, ABS and CMC. On Inauguration Day, OCTV will air the event on broadcast television across the Caribbean.

Sponsors include: Invest Caribbean, Caribbean Immigrant Services, Team Jamaica Bickle, Coalition For The Preservation Of Reggae Music, Global Village Book Publishing, LLC, Esther Austin Global, One Caribbean Television, News Americas News Network, CaribPR Wire, Hard Beat Communications, and Radio 102.9FM.

