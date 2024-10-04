News Americas, New York, NY, October 4, 2024: The Jamaican suspense drama Behind Closed Doors, produced by Kingston-based Yaad Boiiz Productions, has won the prestigious Best Caribbean Film award at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF). The film was honored during the festival, held from September 8 to 15 in Toronto, which showcased nearly 100 films from around the world.

Producer of Behind Closed Doors Orville Matherson accepts the Best Caribbean Film Award at The Toronto Nollywood Film Festival. (PHOTO COURTESY OF YAAD BOIIZ PRODUCTIONS)

Behind Closed Doors emerged as a standout at the festival, earning such positive reviews that an additional screening was added on September 14. The film was met with overwhelming applause, receiving a standing ovation at its final screening.

Orville Matherson, CEO of Yaad Boiiz Productions and producer of the film, accepted the award at the festival’s closing gala. “I’m accepting this award on behalf of my entire team from Jamaica who did an amazing job on this film. The reaction we’ve received has been incredible. As a producer, I’m in heaven!” Matherson said.

Matherson, also known for producing Jamaican Mafia, shared the perseverance it took to complete Behind Closed Doors, a project that spanned six years from its start in 2018. The film faced numerous challenges, including delays due to COVID-19, but Matherson and his team remained dedicated to finishing the project.

Shot entirely in Jamaica, Behind Closed Doors is directed by Marc Anthony Deacon and written by Tachelle Ferron. The film stars Shevrado Oliver, Rachel Seaton, Pepita Little, and Leroy ‘Tommy Lee Sparta’ Russell, and tells the gripping story of a young college student who, facing financial hardship, reluctantly accepts help from a wealthy entrepreneur, only to realize the danger that comes with it.

The film’s success at TINFF is part of an impressive run on the festival circuit in 2024. Behind Closed Doors has already won Best International Feature Film, Best Director, and Best Editing at the Switzerland Film Fest, as well as Best Caribbean Drama at The International Black Diversity Film Festival.

Matherson is now seeking distribution deals and recently represented Jamaica at Fame Week Africa in Cape Town, where he is in talks with major distributors and streaming platforms. A soundtrack for the film is also in the works, with premieres planned for Jamaica and several other countries.