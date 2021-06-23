U.S. Veep For Mexico Border Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris speaking during a news conference in Mexico on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 as she wrapped up her first international trip since taking office, visiting Guatemala and Mexico to discuss the root causes of migration from the Central American countries in what is known as the Northern Triangle Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C., Weds. June 23 (Reuters) – Caribbean American U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the border her country shares with Mexico, stopping at El Paso, Texas, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday, a source familiar with the trip said on Wednesday.

Harris is leading efforts in President Joe Biden’s administration to untangle the country’s immigration situation and was criticized for not visiting the border when she traveled to Latin American countries last month to address the issue.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose; Additional reporting by Susan Heavey; writing by Lisa Lambert; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

