News Americas, New York, NY, June 17, 2024: The United States has strongly condemned the June 15th murder of Anastacio Tzib Caal, the recently elected secretary general of the Guatemalan trade union at the Texpia II garment factory. Extending heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and the Texpia II workers’ union, the U.S. has expressed solidarity during this difficult time.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, seen here before his meeting with Foreign Minister of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos at the US Department of State in Washington, DC on June 17, 2024, has condemned the murder of a union leader in Guatemala. (Photo by DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)

Emphasizing the importance of justice, the United States State Department said in a statement that it supports all efforts by Guatemalan authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable and to ensure that workers can exercise their rights safely. Worker rights are considered a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and labor activists should never have to fear for their lives.

The United States, according to the statement, remains steadfast in its commitment to support and advocate for the freedom of association and the rights of workers to organize, not just in Guatemala but worldwide. Attacks on Guatemalan trade unionists are seen as hindering the country’s economic development and undermining human rights in global supply chains.

Through various programs and ongoing engagement with Guatemalan authorities, the United States says it reaffirms its dedication to supporting workers’ rights in Guatemala. In addition to this, the U.S. also backs broader security efforts aimed at enabling everyone to live without fear of violence.

The Guatemalan Ministry of Labor issued a statement demanding an “exhaustive, transparent, and expeditious investigation” to bring those responsible for the crime to justice.

Tzib Caal played a crucial role in advocating for workers’ rights within the textile maquila unions, making his loss a significant blow to the labor movement in Guatemala.