Marijuana News Now

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 6, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020:

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart and Canopy Growth Corp. have released a a CBD Wellness Gummies Sampler inspired by the French “confection pâte de fruits.” The box of 60 10mg gummies come in 15 flavors.

Sir David Attenborough is furious after scammers claimed he developed a cannabis oil product. The sellers state on Facebook Sir David believes he “wouldn’t be here” if not for the CBD supplement. They also list fake reviews from stars including Dame Helen Mirren, Rowan Atkinson and Ed Sheeran. Sir David, 94, was “appalled” after being alerted to the advert for “David Attenborough CBD Oil” by a fan.

Israel Is Set to legalize And regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months.

East Africa nations – Rwanda and Uganda – have both approved medical cannabis production for export, opening up the market in that region.

Jamaica-based Cannabis company Kaya Group has entered into a licensing agreement with Quantum Ventures Holdings Limited to open two locations in Uruguay by next January.

A top leader in the U.S. House of Representatives announced that the body will hold a floor vote on a bill to end federal cannabis prohibition next month.

Government members, as well as residents in the BV,I are anxiously waiting for Governor Augustus Jaspert’s decision on the Cannabis Licensing Act which the administration said would bring in much-needed revenue to the island.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA), Grow Generation, GRWG and Altria, MO.