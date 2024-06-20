News Americas, New York, NY, June 20, 2024: The first American presentation of Alwin Bully’s Caribbean drama “McBee” is almost here. “McBee” will be presented as a one-night-only staged reading at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) at 153-10 Jamaica Avenue, Jamaica, New York, 11432 on Sunday, June 23, at 7 p.m., with a complimentary Caribbean Cuisine Reception in collaboration with Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant starting at 5:30 p.m. The event honors the late Dominican-born writer, Bully, and is part of this year’s Caribbean American Heritage Month festivities in New York City.

Set on an unnamed Caribbean island, “McBee” tells the story of political power couple Allan and Alice McBee. After Allan receives a prophecy from three Rastafarians that he is destined to become Prime Minister, they plot to fulfill the prophecy with explosive consequences.

The cast features Luke Forbes (Amazon Prime’s “Harlem”) as McBee and Denise Hunt (“How Stella Got Her Groove Back”) as Alice, alongside Yinka Adey, Jerry Benzwick, Lincoln Brown, Dianne Dixon, Emilio Evans, Gerard Joseph, Miranda Melhado, Mitzie Pratt, and James Duke Walker. Janel C. Scarborough serves as Consulting Producer.

Broadway World Award winner, Jamaican David Heron, producer and director of the American premiere of the play, anticipates “an evening to remember” and a fitting tribute to Alwin Bully. “Our VIP balcony tickets sold out several days ago, so we look forward to hosting a large and enthusiastic audience, including some of New York’s best and brightest future entertainment professionals, for what is sure to be a very special occasion,” he said.

Heron has also announced a Free Student Ticket Initiative. This program will allow high school and college students from across New York City to attend the event at no cost. Students or their teachers and principals can request tickets by contacting Sure Thing Productions. Preference will be given to students pursuing or planning to pursue careers in theater, film, television, or the performing arts. Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and student ID may be required.

Patricia ‘Miss Pat’ Chin, VP Records co-founder, and Anita Bully, widow of playwright Alwin Bully, will be guests of honor. Miss Pat will sell and sign copies of her book, “Miss Pat – My Reggae Music Journey,” and offer free memorabilia giveaways courtesy of her V and P Foundation.

Kendel Instant Ginger Teas, a main sponsor, will provide free tea sampling during the pre-show Caribbean Cuisine reception. Additional sponsors include The True Tribute Organization, IMC Media, and Results Promo and Marketing.

For more information about the production and the Free Student Ticket Initiative, visit mcbeetheplay.eventbrite.com or call 646-533-7021.