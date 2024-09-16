News Americas, New York, NY, September 15, 2024: Liza Colón-Zayas, an acclaimed NYC-born actress of Puerto Rican descent, has won her first Emmy for her standout role as Tina in FX’s hit series “The Bear.”

Liza Colón-Zayas accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “The Bear” onstage during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Colón-Zayas portrays Tina, the sous chef in the restaurant at the heart of the show, who serves as a nurturing presence in the kitchen while embarking on a personal journey of self-worth. In Season 2, Tina sharpens her culinary skills and begins to see her work as more than just a job, but a true calling. This season also featured an episode centered on Tina, co-starring her real-life husband, David Zayas.

Liza Colón-Zayas, a NYC-born actress of Puerto Rican heritage, at the 2024 Emmy Awards. (Disney/Eric McCandless)LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS)



Colón-Zayas was selected for the Emmy from a competitive field that included Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James of “Abbott Elementary,” Hannah Einbinder of “Hacks,” and legends Meryl Streep (“Only Murders in the Building”) and Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”).

During her emotional acceptance speech, Colón-Zayas encouraged all Latinas to “vote for their rights.”

The 76th Emmy Awards, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, was broadcast live on ABC on Sept. 15th from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles, CA.