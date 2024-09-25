By Ninaj Raoul

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Sept. 25, 2024: Resistance runs in the blood of Haitian people, passed down from the revolutionaries who, from 1791-1804, fought and won the first successful slave revolt in history, forming the first Black-led republic in the Americas. The Haitian Revolution not only freed the people of Haiti from French colonial rule but also reshaped global history, and the spirit of that revolution continues. Yet, despite this legacy of triumph, the centuries of anti-Haitianism that followed continue to manifest today, seeping into U.S. immigration policies and fueling the systemic discrimination we face.

A woman waved a Haitian flag as she and her fellow members of the Haitian community and their allies danced in front of The Embrace statue on Boston Common at the conclusion of a rally held to denounce the hateful rhetoric aimed towards Haitian migrants in Ohio and elsewhere in the United States. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

After all this time, I, like the indomitable Fannie Lou Hamer, am literally “sick and tired of being sick and tired.” The violence of anti-Haitianism is not just psychological; it physically affects our health, as our bodies carry the burden of generational trauma.

In the 2024 U.S. presidential race, J.D. Vance has admitted his intention to continue “creating false stories,” perpetuating anti-Haitian rhetoric for political sound bites that has real and dangerous consequences. In Springfield, OH, for example, bomb threats have been made against government offices, schools, hospitals and even grocery stores. Schools have seen a rise in bullying toward Haitian students, creating a double burden of external threats and peer harassment. These incidents are far from isolated. Anti-immigrant rhetoric stokes fear, deepens divisions in our communities, and puts lives at risk. It’s not just an assault on our bodies; it’s a deliberate, insidious attempt to kill the Haitian psyche, to break our spirit by dehumanizing our history, culture, and our fundamental right to exist in peace.

This dehumanization of Haitian people is not unique to the U.S. In both the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic, Haitians are scapegoated for social and economic issues. In the Dominican Republic, discriminatory policies such as mass deportations and denationalization laws disproportionately target Haitians and Dominicans of Haitian descent, stripping them of basic rights and protections. In the Bahamas, Haitians are blamed for economic problems and subjected to raids and deportations, often in violent and inhumane conditions. These countries, much like the U.S., have long histories of marginalizing Haitian populations.

The Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees, (HWHR), has long fought to dismantle these harmful narratives and defend the Haitian community’s right to dignity and protection. Founded in 1992 in response to the refugee crisis faced by Haitian immigrants in the U.S. and Guantánamo Bay, HWHR has supported thousands of families who sought asylum after persecution in Haiti. Through education, community organizing, and leadership development, our members empower themselves to fight for social, economic, and racial justice, working collectively to combat exclusion and institutionalized racism.

For over three decades, we’ve been integral to tireless efforts to challenge discriminatory U.S. immigration policies that disproportionately affect Haitians. I firmly believe that Haitian refugees have the right to live without the constant fear of deportation or detention. The U.S. has a long, troubling history of weaponizing anti-Blackness and anti-Haitianism through mass detentions and the denial of asylum claims. These policies unfairly target Haitians and the broader Black migrant community, labeling them as unworthy of protection and spreading fear. In Cleveland, Mauritanian immigrants also report feeling unsafe. At the same time, Haitian migrant labor sustains industries across states like Indiana, Alabama, Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, and New York, benefiting sectors that rely on their hard work while simultaneously denying them full rights and protections.

Nearly all refugees seeking support from HWHR carry trauma, compounded by centuries of inherited, intergenerational wounds within the community. To address this, HWHR has created trauma-informed spaces designed to help individuals heal from the impacts of hate and harm endured by the Haitian community. These spaces offer essential emotional support through a healing justice approach, addressing both historical and current sources of trauma while promoting collective healing.

The work we do at HWHR pushes back against the racist rhetoric we’re hearing today. We reject the narrative that Haitians are a threat and instead focus on our humanity, rich culture and powerful spirituality. Our advocacy is rooted in a deep understanding of the historical forces driving Haitian migration – U.S. imperialism, political destabilization, and economic exploitation. Our staff and members are committed to addressing these root causes by demanding justice for our people.

As U.S. politicians continue to scapegoat Haitian refugees for political gain, we must remember who we are: descendants of enslaved Africans, brought over from Western and Central Africa, who fought and overcame enslavement and colonialism to gain freedom for all. That struggle persists today. In August 2024, when a Haitian refugee who had been detained by ICE for weeks arrived at our office, I was disturbed to find that Customs and Border Patrol had placed an “electronic ankle monitoring bracelet” on them when they were released on “Humanitarian Parole.” What is humanitarian about an electronic shackle? This hauntingly echoes the legacy of slavery and serves as a source of trauma.

Haitians are not only survivors of systemic injustice but also powerful organizers who have been at the forefront of the fight for immigrant rights, worker protections, and racial justice. Now more than ever, the U.S. must reckon with its role in creating the conditions that drive Haitians to seek refuge here. Anti-Haitianism does not occur in a vacuum, but rather reflects a broader pattern of systemic oppression and exploitation. And although we’re sick and tired, we are not defeated. It means that, like our ancestors who fought for Haiti’s liberation, we will not give up.

Instead of perpetuating anti-immigrant rhetoric, leaders should work toward policies that honor Haitians’ rights and contributions to this country. Rather than vilifying Haitians, it’s time for meaningful accountability. This includes streamlining the process for providing employment authorization documents, creating clear pathways to permanent residency, and implementing further actions to address the deeply intertwined issues of migration, systemic racism, and economic injustice.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Ninaj Raoul is the executive director of the Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees.