News Americas, New York, NY, June 20, 2024: Guyanese Sam Cox, an international footballer who appeared in the hit TV show “Ted Lasso,” has been appointed as the new manager of the UK–based Oxford City club.

Guyanese Sam Cox is now the new manager of Oxford City club, UK. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cox, who continues to play for Guyana, will lead the club in the National League North following their relegation from the National League last season.

The 33-year-old joins Oxford City after serving as interim manager at Wealdstone, where he helped the club secure their position in the National League. Cox also portrayed Armando, a fictional West Ham United player, in the third season of the popular Apple TV show about an American football coach managing a Premier League team.

Cox described his experience on “Ted Lasso” as “fantastic,” expressing his amazement at being part of a global TV series. Throughout his senior football career, he has made nearly 350 appearances, including 32 international caps as the captain of Guyana. He notably led his country to their first-ever major tournament, the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup.

When asked about his plans for Oxford City, Cox promised a positive and attractive style of play, aiming to win matches and elevate the club. He stated, “I know where I feel I can get this football club, and I’m going to do my very best to do that.”

Cox remains in touch with some of the cast and crew from “Ted Lasso” and hinted that they might visit Oxford City in the future.