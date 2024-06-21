News Americas, New York, NY, June 20, 2024: Jamaican Laken Tomlinson, renowned for his incredible durability, has joined the Seattle Seahawks team on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old, who has played in 120 consecutive games since 2017, including for the New York Jets, brings a wealth of experience and reliability to the Seahawks.

Jamaican Laken Tomlinson, formerly #78 of the New York Jets, has signed with the Seattle Seahakws. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Tomlinson attributes his longevity in the NFL to a combination of good luck and hard work. “I’ve been extremely lucky to play this long with good health. But I also put a lot of work into it as well. My body is my job, so I’ve been blessed, but I also work really hard,” Tomlinson said during the Seahawks minicamp.

Over his nine-year career, Tomlinson has made 138 starts and logged more than 9,000 snaps at left guard, playing for the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets. He is set to replace Damien Lewis as Seattle’s starting left guard.

Tomlinson, who takes great pride in his Jamaican heritage, was born on the island and spent his early years there before moving to the United States. Reflecting on his upbringing, Tomlinson told Seattle Sports: “We didn’t have a lot, but I had a lot of fun growing up with my siblings and cousins. Jamaica has a rich culture, and I love it.”

His journey to the NFL began in Chicago, where his family settled when he was 11. Encouraged by his uncle to try football, Tomlinson quickly adapted to the sport, which eventually led to a successful career.

Beyond football, Tomlinson has aspirations in the medical field. He holds degrees in evolutionary anthropology and psychology from Duke University and plans to attend medical school after his playing career. Inspired by his grandfather’s death due to a lack of medical care in Jamaica, Tomlinson dreams of building a hospital in his native country.

Tomlinson’s addition to the Seahawks comes at a crucial time, as the team looks to bolster its offensive line, which struggled with injuries last season. Head coach Mike Macdonald praised the signing, stating, “He brings a veteran presence to our offensive line, some poise, and a wealth of experience. We’re very excited to have Laken on our O-line.”