By NAN ET Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 29, 2020: Fans are still raving about the Verzuz battles streamed live on IG from Kingston, Jamaica on Memorial Day on the “Soundclash Edition” of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s flagship IG Live series.

The battle pitted dancehall legends, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, in a head-to-head competition that racked up some 500,000 views. Even Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to his official Twitter to declare “Jamaica’s culture is global” and to share a screenshot of the action.

Beenie kicked things off with his first No. 1 hit on the Jamaican charts, “Matie,” while Bounty opted to open on an international note, with “Just a Killa.”

Even Rihanna and Usain Bolt got in on the live comments while Shaggy got so excited, he called for the US to reissue visas to the dancehall stars.

But how much are the two stars worth, given their years of performance and song list?

Here is where they stand:

Beenie Man, born Anthony Moses Davis in Kingston, Jamaica in August 1973, reportedly has a net worth of US $4 million.

Bounty Killer, born Rodney Basil Price in Kingston, Jamaica and has collaborated with a variety of mainstream artists including No Doubt, Fugees, Swizz Beatz and Mobb Deep, reportedly has a net worth of US $1 million. He has made his money almost exclusively on the royalties and the sales of his songs.