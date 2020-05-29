News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 29, 2020: The leader of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP), says he’s ready to lead the country in the COVID-19 era as it faces new challenges including of higher unemployment rates and the need for a diversified economy.

The Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Llewellyn, M.D., made the declaration on New York’s top Caribbean radio, Irie Jam on Wednesday night. The leader of the opposition since 2015 told host Irwine Clare, Sr. O.D., on Moving Forward, that he is focused on infrastructure development as well as boosting the country’s agricultural sector.

Dr. Douglas said his party already has plans to build the long-awaited bridge between St. Kitts and Nevis which he said will create “thousands of jobs.”

And he said he wants to ensure SKN diversifies its agricultural industry as nationals must be able to feed themselves while also being able to sell the produce.

Wednesday was nomination day in St. Kitts and Nevis. The SKLNP goes to the polls on June 5th against the Team Unity government and has said it “has the right team with the right set of plans and policies to hit the ground running from Day One and to bring Hope, Opportunity and Relief to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

St. Kitts and Nevis is the second country to hold elections in the pandemic. Suriname held elections on May 25, 2020.

NEVIS

Meanwhile on Nevis, six candidates will contest the upcoming June 05, general elections in St. Kitts and Nevis. On Nomination Day on May 27, 2020, three candidates were nominated by two registered voters each to run on a Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) ticket and three on the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) ticket.

