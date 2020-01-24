Five Reasons Why Caribbean Immigrants Should Fill Out The 2020 Census

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 24, 2020: For the first time in the history of the United States Census, Caribbean nationals and those with ancestry there, will be able to identify their origin on this year’s Census forms, thanks in large part to the work of CARIB ID. Here are five reasons why Caribbean people in the US must count in 2020:

It will help finally tell how many Caribbean nationals and people of Caribbean ancestry live in the US by country of origin. So far, it’s all been one big guesstimate.

Census results help determine how billions of dollars in federal funding flow into your states and communities each year which are allotted by how many people fill out the forms in that community and count.

These dollars are used for hospitals, day care, fire, schools, after schools, parks, roads, highways, disaster relief, garbage, police, Head Start and college tuition assistance and more.

The results determine who your political representative will be and how many seats in Congress each state gets.