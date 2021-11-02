Haiti Kidnappers Snuff Out Life Of Brilliant Professor

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Nov. 2, 2021: Heartless kidnappers in Haiti have snuffed out the life of a brilliant academian reports indicate.

Haitian media reports sayProfessor Patrice Derenoncourt, who was kidnapped on October 16th, has been killed by his captors.

Kidnappers had demanded US$900,000 ransom for the release of Derenoncourt, an engineer, lawyer and criminologist. His family had reportedly paid part of the ransom but he was still shot and killed on October 31st, Haiti police said.

Members of the Economic, Social and Political Sciences (EPSU) department at Université Notre-Dame d’Haiti have called on the Haitian government and international community to take action against the wave of kidnappings.

Dérénoncourt was taken during a weekend kidnapping spree. One police officer with Haiti’s Narcotics Trafficking Brigade was killed at the scene of the incident and another later succumbed to his wounds.

Meanwhile, the 17 United States and Canadian missionaries kidnapped more than two weeks, are still being held by their abductors, who are demanding US$17 million ransom.