News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 20, 2020: A Caribbean-born reggae star is among the highest paid dead celebrities in 2020, according to Forbes.

Jamaican-born reggae legend, Robert ‘Nesta’ Marley, known the world over a Bob Marley, ranks 8th overall on the list of 13 with USD 14 million in earnings this year.

Marley, who died at the age of 36 on May 11, 1981 from cancer, now also saw his music streams soar this year, accumulating more than a billion spins globally.

House of Marley, his line of speakers, turntables and headphones, and sales of T-shirts and lighters adorned with his likeness also added more than $3 million to his coffers.

Marley also remains solidly at number one on the Billboard Reggae Charts this week for 45 straight weeks in a row with ‘Legend: The Best of Bob Marley.’

Marley is estimated to have had a net worth of $33 million dollars at the time of his death, in 1981. His net worth today is put at some USD 130 million.